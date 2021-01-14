Scout Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $125.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.