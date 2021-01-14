Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of PRA Health Sciences worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,074 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH opened at $129.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $130.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.92.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRAH. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.18.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

