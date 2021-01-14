Scout Investments Inc. Sells 11,446 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,446 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ryanair worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair stock opened at $107.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $118.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.74.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.