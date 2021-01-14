Scout Investments Inc. Sells 23,398 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,398 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 34.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Arista Networks by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 3,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total transaction of $753,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total transaction of $3,027,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,911.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,111,065. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $309.63 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $316.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

