Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,805 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Black Knight worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 388.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 47.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average is $84.60.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Knight Equity began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

