Scout Investments Inc. Sells 320 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of MarketAxess worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess stock opened at $536.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $555.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.63. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 0.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.73.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

