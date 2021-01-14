Scout Investments Inc. Sells 39,281 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,281 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mirova bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $46,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,068 shares of company stock worth $7,127,078. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $158.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $161.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

