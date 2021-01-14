Scout Investments Inc. Sells 46,937 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,491 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46,937 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,236,000 after buying an additional 291,031 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,088,905 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,856,000 after purchasing an additional 124,336 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 646,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after purchasing an additional 89,470 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $99,373,000 after purchasing an additional 45,234 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $170.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.41. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. Splunk’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock worth $6,097,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

