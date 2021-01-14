Scout Investments Inc. Sells 484 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,867,000 after buying an additional 154,131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCO opened at $274.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

