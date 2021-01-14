Scout Investments Inc. Sells 682 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $196.88 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.03. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

