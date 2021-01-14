Scout Investments Inc. Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,842 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,799. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $134.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average of $112.36. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $138.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.