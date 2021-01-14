Scout Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $177.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.75, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,905.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

