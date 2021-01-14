Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Update

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Scout24 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of SCOTF opened at $80.83 on Thursday. Scout24 has a 1-year low of $80.83 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average of $67.15.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

