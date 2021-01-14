Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.55. 85,467 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 31,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scully Royalty stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.24% of Scully Royalty as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

