SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Trading 18.1% Higher

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s share price traded up 18.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.24. 2,455,533 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 1,009,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 19.65%. Research analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SeaChange International by 96.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in SeaChange International by 107.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in SeaChange International by 47.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

