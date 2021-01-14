SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Trading 18.1% Higher

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s share price traded up 18.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.24. 2,455,533 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 1,009,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 19.65%. Research analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)
SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.
