Selfkey Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and $597,486.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,583,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars.

