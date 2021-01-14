Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Semtech worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 11,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,007.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 9,633 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $680,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,408. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.09, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.77. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

