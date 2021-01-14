Semux (SEM) Price Reaches $0.0178

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Semux token can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Semux has traded up 35% against the dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $226,867.88 and $6,686.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007130 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002114 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001008 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002139 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

