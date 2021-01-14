Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading Down 7.3%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.39. 2,752,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,547,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 415.54% and a negative net margin of 182.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

