Sentivate (SNTVT) One Day Volume Tops $208,293.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Sentivate has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $10.99 million and $208,293.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00385311 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.36 or 0.04078562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars.

