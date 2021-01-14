Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Trading Up 6.9%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

Serica Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQZZF)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. Its primary focus is on the production and development in the United Kingdom North Sea, complemented by a portfolio of oil and gas exploration opportunities, including interests in offshore license blocks in the United Kingdom North Sea, and Namibia.

