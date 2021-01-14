Serum 1-Day Volume Tops $99.29 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $83.59 million and $99.29 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00004215 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00104574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00058332 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00226155 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,545.61 or 0.84574778 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

