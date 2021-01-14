Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VII. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.25.

Get Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) alerts:

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock traded up C$0.25 on Thursday, hitting C$7.23. The company had a trading volume of 365,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,347. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.18. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.65.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$479.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$46,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at C$66,300.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.