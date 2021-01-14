Shaw Communications Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

NYSE:SJR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 819,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,988. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

