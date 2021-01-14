Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 819,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.