Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at TD Securities

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SJR. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of SJR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.70. 83,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 598.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

