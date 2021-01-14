Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) PT Raised to C$34.00 at TD Securities

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 51.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SJR.B. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Shaw Communications from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cormark raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a C$27.00 price objective on Shaw Communications and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

SJR.B traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,443,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,298. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.51. The company has a market cap of C$11.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of C$17.77 and a 12-month high of C$26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

