Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.00

Shares of Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 35585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

Shimano Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

