Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €164.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been given a €164.00 ($192.94) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €165.89 ($195.16).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €165.80 ($195.06) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 52-week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 52-week high of €168.60 ($198.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -59.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €141.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €140.78.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

