Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €164.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been given a €164.00 ($192.94) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €165.89 ($195.16).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €165.80 ($195.06) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 52-week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 52-week high of €168.60 ($198.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -59.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €141.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €140.78.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.