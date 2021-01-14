Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,058.93.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $20.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,178.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,932.53, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,285.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,127.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,029.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

