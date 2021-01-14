Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,058.93.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,199.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,028.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,966.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,983,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Shopify by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,881,000 after purchasing an additional 149,189 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 960.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,399,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Shopify by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,617,000 after acquiring an additional 96,203 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

