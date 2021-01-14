Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Decreases By 38.1%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.28. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.95 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

