Short Interest in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Drops By 42.9%

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NIE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 43,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,773. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 832,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.