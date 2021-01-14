Short Interest in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Drops By 42.9%

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:NIE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 43,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,773. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.