Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Increases By 100.0%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ASM Pacific Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

ASMVY stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. ASM Pacific Technology has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

