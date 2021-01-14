Short Interest in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Rises By 66.7%

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of South Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,957 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKSC traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,678. The company has a market capitalization of $89.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.43. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.