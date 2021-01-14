Short Interest in Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Increases By 77.1%

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.0 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of BID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BPPPF remained flat at $$17.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90. BID has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in South Africa and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

