Short Interest in Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) Increases By 78.8%

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 359,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CGIX opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Cancer Genetics has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.79.
Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 69.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%.
About Cancer Genetics
Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.
Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.