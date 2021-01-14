Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Drops By 40.6%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.6 days.

Charter Hall Group stock remained flat at $$11.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Charter Hall Group has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

