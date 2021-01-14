Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Drops By 40.6%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.6 days.
Charter Hall Group stock remained flat at $$11.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Charter Hall Group has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
See Also: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.