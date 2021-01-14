Short Interest in CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) Decreases By 46.3%

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the December 15th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHFS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,910. CHF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.25). CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.26% and a negative return on equity of 173.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CHFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CHF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the third quarter worth $28,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CHF Solutions by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

