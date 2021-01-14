Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Increases By 90.4%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the December 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,920 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 122.71% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

Shares of USOI stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 68.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.