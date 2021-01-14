Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Grows By 96.8%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the December 15th total of 243,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $13.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.