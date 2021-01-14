Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Drops By 40.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:ETY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.49. 302,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,250. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,671,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.