Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Drops By 40.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:ETY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.49. 302,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,250. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.