Short Interest in Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Increases By 73.5%

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS EGMCF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 26,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,700. Emgold Mining has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06.

About Emgold Mining

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold exploration and mine development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in western Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, tungsten, lead, copper, zinc, and other mineral deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Golden Arrow property consisting of 357 unpatented and 17 patented lode mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,050 acres; the Buckskin Rawhide East property comprising 48 unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 960 acres; the New York Canyon property consisting of 21 patented mineral claims and 60 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 1,500 acres; the Mindora property comprising 12 unpatented and 18 unpatented mining claims; the Buckskin Rawhide West consisting of 21 mineral claims; and the Koegel Rawhide property comprising 36 unpatented lode claims covering an area of 720 acres located in Nevada, the United States.

