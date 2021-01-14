Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Grows By 90.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $52.61 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.