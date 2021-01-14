Short Interest in Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Expands By 79.5%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the December 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FRHHF opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. Freshii has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.94.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of May 12, 2020, the company operated 470 restaurant in 16 countries worldwide.

