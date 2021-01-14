Short Interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Grows By 76.3%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the December 15th total of 595,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 914,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENE. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Genetic Technologies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Genetic Technologies by 109.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,455. Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

