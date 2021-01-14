Short Interest in Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Decreases By 39.6%

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 569,400 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 942,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,694.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

OTCMKTS GPEAF remained flat at $$8.55 during trading hours on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

