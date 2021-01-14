Short Interest in Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Declines By 41.2%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of HDIUF stock remained flat at $$19.58 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

