Short Interest in HRsoft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSTM) Rises By 460.0%

HRsoft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSTM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HRsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

WSTM stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23. HRsoft has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.

HRsoft, Inc provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results.

