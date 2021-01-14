Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Rises By 91.9%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,000 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the December 15th total of 327,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating on shares of IMPACT Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of ISVLF stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. IMPACT Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

